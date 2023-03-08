Gritstone bio (GRTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Gritstone bio to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Gritstone bio

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

