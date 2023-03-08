Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $243,932.26 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $243,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,902.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

