Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $243,932.26 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $243,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,902.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GO stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
