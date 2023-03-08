Guild (GHLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Guild has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $717.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

Get Guild alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Guild in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Guild in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Guild during the third quarter worth $35,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guild Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on GHLD. TheStreet upgraded Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.