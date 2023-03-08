Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.09 ($3.89).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 376 ($4.52) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($3.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haleon from GBX 370 ($4.45) to GBX 360 ($4.33) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.30) to GBX 344 ($4.14) in a research note on Tuesday.

HLN opened at GBX 320.05 ($3.85) on Friday. Haleon has a one year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 337.95 ($4.06). The company has a market cap of £29.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 323.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 295.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

