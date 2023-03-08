Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:HTLZF opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

