Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:HTLZF opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.
About Hamilton Thorne
