Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,015,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after acquiring an additional 859,223 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

