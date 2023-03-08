HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.20 on Monday. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $479.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,547 shares of company stock worth $170,042. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

