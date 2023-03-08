Head-To-Head Comparison: Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) and Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Alpine Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $1.12 billion 1.09 $82.35 million $2.59 16.69 Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 1 5 0 2.83 Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Golden Entertainment and Alpine Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.03%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Alpine Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Alpine Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment 7.34% 24.23% 5.36% Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Alpine Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Alpine Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.