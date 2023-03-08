Head to Head Contrast: Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) vs. MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTN Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and MTN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 16.72% 30.61% 9.94% MTN Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ashtead Group pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.4% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MTN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashtead Group and MTN Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $7.96 billion 3.81 $1.25 billion $13.37 20.71 MTN Group $12.30 billion 1.20 $930.88 million N/A N/A

Ashtead Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MTN Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ashtead Group and MTN Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 MTN Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashtead Group presently has a consensus target price of $400.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.49%. Given Ashtead Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashtead Group is more favorable than MTN Group.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats MTN Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items. The Sunbelt segment focuses on North America operations. The A-Plant segment refers to services provided in the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Peter Donald Lewis and George Burnett on April 11, 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About MTN Group

(Get Rating)

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. It operates under the following geographical segments: South Africa, Nigeria, South and East Africa, West and Central Africa, and Middle East and Northern Africa. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.