Head to Head Contrast: Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) vs. Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Mesa Air Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion 0.37 -$554.15 million ($5.09) -3.37 Mesa Air Group $531.00 million 0.28 -$182.68 million ($4.90) -0.74

Mesa Air Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Mesa Air Group 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirit Airlines and Mesa Air Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mesa Air Group has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.05%. Given Mesa Air Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Volatility and Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesa Air Group has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Mesa Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Mesa Air Group -33.46% -9.62% -2.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats Spirit Airlines on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

