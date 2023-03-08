Head to Head Review: NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) vs. Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) and Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuVasive and Isoray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.20 billion 1.86 $40.41 million $0.71 60.42 Isoray $10.80 million 5.05 -$7.27 million ($0.07) -5.49

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Isoray. Isoray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

NuVasive has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isoray has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NuVasive and Isoray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 0 9 2 0 2.18 Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A

NuVasive presently has a consensus target price of $50.77, indicating a potential upside of 18.33%. Given NuVasive’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Isoray.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Isoray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive 3.36% 12.45% 4.76% Isoray -115.91% -17.12% -16.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Isoray shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NuVasive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Isoray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NuVasive beats Isoray on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

