Head-To-Head Survey: Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) & ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF)

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) and ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Partner Communications has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIM has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Partner Communications and ZIM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Partner Communications and ZIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $1.08 billion 1.02 $37.00 million $0.36 16.58 ZIM $350,000.00 N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Partner Communications has higher revenue and earnings than ZIM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of ZIM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and ZIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05% ZIM N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Partner Communications beats ZIM on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About ZIM

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications. The company's ZIM IDE software provides an IDE for Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux computer operating systems. Its products are used to develop database applications in various industries, including finance, insurance, marketing, human resource, information, and records management. The company also provides migration services and management products; and short message services. ZIM Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

