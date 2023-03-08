Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Shares Gap Down to $19.76

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.76, but opened at $19.23. Healthcare Realty Trust shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 288,758 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $737,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13,965.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

