Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after buying an additional 3,282,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.