HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) & Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Financial Review

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 34.53% 33.37% 18.83% Permex Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HighPeak Energy and Permex Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.04%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Permex Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $220.12 million 13.44 $55.56 million $1.67 16.22 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 12.39 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Permex Petroleum on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

