HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Update

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 8,288.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,121,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 458,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 119,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,912 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 6.1 %

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.57. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

