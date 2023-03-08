Home Point Capital (HMPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Point Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $256.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Point Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Point Capital Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.04.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

