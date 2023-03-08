HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. HOYA has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $120.52.

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

