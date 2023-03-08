HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPYGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

HOYA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. HOYA has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $120.52.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.