HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.65.

Shares of HUBS opened at $402.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.38 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.82.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,530,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

