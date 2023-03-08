Hudbay Minerals Inc. Declares 1 Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) declared a 1 dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$6.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Hudbay Minerals

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.25.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

