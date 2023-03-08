Hudbay Minerals Inc. Declares 1 Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) declared a 1 dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$6.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
Featured Articles
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.