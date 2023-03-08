Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,202,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,047,000 after buying an additional 1,474,339 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.