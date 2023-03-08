Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 736,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 814.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 197,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

