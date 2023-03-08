Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 736,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.30.
Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.
