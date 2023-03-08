ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,178,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of ICL Group worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.