Identiv, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Identiv in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Identiv’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Identiv alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Identiv Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Identiv stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.95 million, a PE ratio of -100.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.