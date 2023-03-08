iHuman (NYSE:IH) versus Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Financial Comparison

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Udemy and iHuman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $629.10 million 2.29 -$153.88 million ($1.08) -9.17 iHuman $148.25 million 1.19 -$5.81 million $0.18 18.22

iHuman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHuman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 6 0 2.67 iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Udemy and iHuman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Udemy currently has a consensus price target of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 69.70%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than iHuman.

Risk and Volatility

Udemy has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -24.46% -41.24% -20.27% iHuman 6.62% 9.71% 5.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of iHuman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iHuman beats Udemy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About iHuman

(Get Rating)

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

