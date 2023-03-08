Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ingredion worth $472,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 943.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,386,000 after buying an additional 568,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ingredion by 89.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,523,000 after buying an additional 158,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 51.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE INGR opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,120 shares of company stock worth $713,497. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

