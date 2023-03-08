Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:IIPR opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.