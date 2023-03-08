Insider Buying: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Acquires 4,464 Shares of Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director Barry M. Smith purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $66,736.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,536.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $20.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $392.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 143,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About The Pennant Group

Several equities analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.