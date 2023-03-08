Insider Selling: Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Cavco Industries stock opened at $290.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $299.36.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 31.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

