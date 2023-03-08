Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CEO Sells 4,243 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $35,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,204.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LZ stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after buying an additional 6,271,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 2,336,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 79.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 624,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 69.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,416,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 582,842 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About LegalZoom.com

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

