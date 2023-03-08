Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Sells 2,466 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tesla Stock Down 3.1 %

Tesla stock opened at $187.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average of $202.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

