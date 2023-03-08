Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CFO Michael Thomas Miller Sells 21,918 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Thomas Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

On Tuesday, March 7th, Michael Thomas Miller sold 34,408 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $3,984,102.32.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IBP opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $121.60.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.