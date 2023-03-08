Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia Sells 800 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pelayo Frederic Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,047,743.36.

On Friday, December 9th, Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,862,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.