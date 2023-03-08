inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

INTT opened at $15.19 on Monday. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $167.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.93.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

