Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 197,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,367 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.