iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CTO Mark J. Day Sells 2,116 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) CTO Mark J. Day sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $248,058.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.02. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.36.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
