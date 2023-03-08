iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.