iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGF. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,184 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,492,000 after acquiring an additional 940,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 625,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGF opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

