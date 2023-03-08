iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71.

