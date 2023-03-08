Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Jackson Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jackson Financial’s current full-year earnings is $17.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.45 EPS.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE JXN opened at $42.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

