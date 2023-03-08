James Daniel Fay Sells 36,341 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $102,845.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Matterport Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of MTTR stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $838.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
