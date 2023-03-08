James Daniel Fay Sells 36,341 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $102,845.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matterport Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $838.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Matterport by 93.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

