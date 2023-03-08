Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $204.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $139.03 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.45.

In other news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $279,439.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,503,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,395 shares of company stock worth $1,910,816. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after buying an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

