Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.57.

NYSE:LLY opened at $310.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.46 and its 200-day moving average is $341.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $295.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

