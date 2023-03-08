Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Black Knight in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Black Knight’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $60.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

