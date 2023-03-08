Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ambarella, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ambarella in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Cowen reduced their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital cut Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $80.37 on Monday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,473,399.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $310,200.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,406,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,473,399.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 609.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

