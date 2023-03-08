Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after buying an additional 771,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,317,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 990,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 499,560 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,454. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.