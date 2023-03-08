Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kohl’s Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of KSS opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $42,157,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,591,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -444.43%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

