Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report issued on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1,312.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 81,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Articles

