JMP Securities Lowers Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target to $2.23

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $2.23 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 48.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GBIO. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.95. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

