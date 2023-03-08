JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,706 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.85% of JOYY worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,952,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in JOYY by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 993,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 327,246 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth about $5,912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 1,179.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 169,916 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

